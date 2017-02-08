“Unfit For Office”, Trump’s Own Staff Leaks Damaging Details About Crazy Things Trump Has Done

Septuagenarian former reality TV star Donald Trump, who is currently serving as America’s democratically elected President, has been turned heads for his odd behavior in the White House.

In a depressing but hilarious turn of events, some of his own staffers have been leaking stories about his strange behaviors in his new home.

Stated Eliot Cohen, a senior State Department official in President George W. Bush’s administration and a part of his National Security Council, “I’ve been in this town for 26 years. I have never seen anything like this. I genuinely do not think this is a mentally healthy president.” According to leaks, one day Trump was stumped about how the dollar worked. He did not know if a weak dollar was good for our economy or a good one. Instead of calling someone who might be knowledgeable about such things, Trump phoned retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, his national security adviser. Flynn suggested to Trump that he should try someone who might know the answer, like an economist. All this is distressing, but the oddest part is that Trump placed this non-urgent call to Flynn at 3 a.m.

Other leakers have reported that President Trump refuses to read long memos. All of Trump’s briefing materials, according to this unnamed aide, should fit within a single page. They also need to have bullet points, but the maximum allowed is nine per page. Trump also reportedly has been complaining that the hand towels on Air Force One are not soft enough for his liking. He has also apparently become fixated on the phone system inside the White House. Do you think Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be our President?